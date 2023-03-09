Stewart (hip) is dealing with a left shoulder impingement and will be sidelined for the next 3-to-4 weeks, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Stewart was previously listed with a hip issue, so it appears he may be dealing with multiple injuries, though the newest problem seems to be the root cause in his updated timeline. Given that the end of the Pistons' season is only a month away, it's possible his season has come to its conclusion. Either way, managers in many redraft fantasy formats should be free to cut him loose if in need of a roster spot. Marvin Bagley, James Wiseman, Isaiah Livers and Jalen Duren (ankle) should handle most of Stewart's voided minutes moving forward.