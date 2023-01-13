Stewart (shoulder) will not take the floor for Friday's matchup with the Pelicans.

Stewart's lingering soreness in his left shoulder will hold him out of a third consecutive contest Friday. With both Stewart and Jalen Duren (ankle) absent, Nerlens Noel will likely start at center while Saddiq Bey is the favorite to play the four. Stewart's next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday against the Knicks.