Stewart accumulated 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 120-109 loss to the Warriors.

Stewart got the start with Jalen Duren (ankle) out, and he matched his contributions with a double-double while also putting up numbers in other categories. Stewart can handle a starting role going forward, though his minutes will ultimately be determined by Duren's availability. If the latter can't play Wednesday at Milwaukee, then Stewart should retain his starting role at center.