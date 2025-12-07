Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Starting sans Harris
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart will start against the Bucks on Saturday.
With Tobias Harris (ankle) sitting out the second half of this back-to-back set, Stewart will rejoin the starting five. In six starts so far this season, the big man has averaged 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.7 assists across 24.8 minutes per contest.
