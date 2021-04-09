Stewart will start Thursday against the Kings, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
With Mason Plumlee (concussion) on the sidelines, Stewart will slide in as the starting center. This will mark the fourth start of the season for the rookie, who should see a slight increase in his workload while Plumlee is out. In his last start, Stewart posted 12 points, six rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 22 minutes.
