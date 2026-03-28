Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Starts on-court work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart (calf) has been cleared to resume on-court basketball activities, Eric Vincent of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Stewart has been battling a strained left calf for nearly two weeks, and he's finally been cleared to begin on-court activities. A return for the 24-year-old doesn't seem imminent, but a return before the postseason seems possible.
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