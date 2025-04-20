Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff expressed uncertainty about Stewart's availability going forward in the first-round playoff series with the Knicks after the center exited Saturday's 123-112 loss in Game 1 due to an apparent knee injury, John Nido of The Detroit News reports. Stewart finished with two points (1-2 FG), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 19 minutes.

Stewart missed the Pistons' final two games of the regular season due to right knee inflammation, but he was cleared in advance of the playoff opener. He assumed his usual duties as the top backup to Jalen Duren, but Stewart was forced out of the game with 9:06 remaining in the fourth quarter and was unable to return. The Pistons never provided an official diagnosis of Stewart's injury when he checked out of the game, so it's unclear if he's dealing with an aggravation of the prior right knee issue, or if the injury is even to the same knee. More clarity on Stewart's situation should come when the Pistons release their next injury report Sunday in advance of Monday's Game 2 matchup in New York. If Stewart is forced to miss time, the Pistons could lean more heavily on Duren while opening up a spot in the rotation for Paul Reed as the backup center, or perhaps make more use of small-ball lineups when Duren is off the court.