Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Still out with calf strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart (calf) is out for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
A left calf strain has sidelined Stewart since March 15, though the Pistons are expected to re-evaluate him at some point in the near future. Paul Reed should remain the top backup center Saturday unless Jalen Duren (knee) ends up needing to sit out altogether.
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