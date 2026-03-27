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Stewart (calf) is out for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

A left calf strain has sidelined Stewart since March 15, though the Pistons are expected to re-evaluate him at some point in the near future. Paul Reed should remain the top backup center Saturday unless Jalen Duren (knee) ends up needing to sit out altogether.

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