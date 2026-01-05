Stewart had eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 win over Cleveland.

With the Detroit frontcourt depleted by injuries to Jalen Duren (ankle) and Tobias Harris (hip), Stewart made his second straight start and has another impressive performance on defense. It was the second time this season the 24-year-old center has recorded multiple steals and blocks in the same game, and in 15 contests since the beginning of December he's averaged 9.7 points, 4.8 boards, 2.5 blocks and 1.0 assists in 24.0 minutes.