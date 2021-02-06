Stewart scored 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-2 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks across 24 minutes in Friday's loss to the Suns.

The Pistons ran a deep rotation, with only Jerami Grant topping 30 minutes. That worked to the benefit of Stewart, who got a career-high 24 minutes and managed his second double-double of the season. Even though he's seen an average of only 18 minutes, Stewart has put up 0.8 blocks and 0.4 steals per game this season. If he continues to see an increased role, Stewart could be a valuable contributor in boards and both defensive stats as the campaign progresses.