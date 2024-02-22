The NBA announced Thursday that Stewart (ankle) is being suspending for three games due to his altercation with Suns center Drew Eubanks on Feb. 14, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Stewart was arrested on an assault charge and issued a citation after he allegedly punched Eubanks in the Footprint Center parking lot ahead of the Pistons' game against the Suns on Feb. 14. While Stewart's court date is set for Feb. 23, the NBA has already decided to suspend him for three games, starting with Thursday's matchup with Indiana. Ausar Thompson, Troy Brown and Mike Muscala are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence.