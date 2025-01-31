The NBA announced Friday that Stewart received a one-game suspension for accruing his sixth Flagrant Foul point of the 2024-25 season.

Stewart won't suit up against Dallas after having been ejected from Wednesday's loss to the Pacers. The big man was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul after he shoved the Pacers' Thomas Bryant to the floor while fighting for a rebound. Stewart then appeared to make a gesture of shooting a gun toward Indiana's bench before raising his middle finger to the Indiana crowd, per Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com. Paul Reed should see a bump in minutes with Stewart on the shelf Friday.