Stewart will be suspended for seven games for his involvement in an altercation with Charlotte's Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate on Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Pistons were anticipating a lengthy suspension and got one for their backup center after he left the bench to aggressively charge Bridges and Diabate. Jalen Duren will be suspended for a pair of games, making Paul Reed a decent pickup in fantasy hoops for the short term. Stewart will be eligible to return against the Cavaliers on March 3.