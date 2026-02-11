Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Suspended seven games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart will be suspended for seven games for his involvement in an altercation with Charlotte's Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate on Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
The Pistons were anticipating a lengthy suspension and got one for their backup center after he left the bench to aggressively charge Bridges and Diabate. Jalen Duren will be suspended for a pair of games, making Paul Reed a decent pickup in fantasy hoops for the short term. Stewart will be eligible to return against the Cavaliers on March 3.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Tossed vs. Hornets•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Retreating to bench Monday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Joins starters Thursday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Across-the-board production•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Pops for 16 points in loss•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Blocks two shots in 22 minutes•