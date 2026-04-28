Stewart amassed eight points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and eight blocks across 17 minutes during Monday's 94-88 loss to the Magic in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Stewart was a bright spot for the Pistons with a career-high eight swats in very limited action. With Detroit facing a 3-1 series deficit, Stewart made a strong case to be more involved going forward.