Stewart chipped in six points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five blocks, four rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 118-112 loss to the Heat.

With Tobias Harris (hip) sidelined, Stewart got the starting nod for the first time since Dec. 6. While the big man was unimpressive on the offensive end, he chipped in a game-high mark in blocks, matching his season high. He has posted at least one swat in nine straight games, averaging 2.3 blocks per game during that stretch. Stewart will likely continue to see an expanded role for as long as Harris is sidelined.