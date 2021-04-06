Stewart delivered 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four blocks and a steal across 22 minutes in Monday's win over the Thunder.
Stewart started for the third time in his young career considering Mason Plumlee (rest) was unavailable, and he responded by showing efficiency on offense and contributing on defense. The four blocks were a season-high mark for the big man, but these defensive contributions are nothing new for the rookie first-round pick -- he has recorded two or more blocks in 14 games already. This gives him a decent source of value since his offensive skill set remains a work in progress.
