Stewart scored 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along eight rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes in Monday's loss to the Magic.

Stewart topped 30 minutes for the first time in his last six games, and he attempted double-digit field goals for the second time that span. Though he struggled from deep, Stewart still managed to grab plenty of boards and rack up defensive stats. He's now nabbed one steal in four consecutive games while swatting multiple shots on six straight occasions.