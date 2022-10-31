Stewart ended Sunday's 128-114 win over the Warriors with a career-high 24 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT) and 13 rebounds across 33 minutes.

Stewart was consistently productive throughout the game and registered his third double-double of the season. While he struggled shooting over his first five games -- he made just 35.7 percent of his tries -- he's 12-for-21 over his last two games and 4-for-10 from three-point range. With Sunday's strong outing, he's now averaging 13.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.