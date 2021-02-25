Stewart had 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one block during Wednesday's loss to New Orleans.
The rookie was superb off the bench for the Pistons despite the loss, as the center recorded his third double-double of the season. It was also his first game in double figures offensively since dropping a career-high 17 points against Indiana on Feb. 11. Stewart was averaging 5.1 points and 5.3 rebounds entering Wednesday.
