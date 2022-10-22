Stewart racked up eight points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 130-106 loss to the Knicks.

Stewart flirted with a double-double, while falling in line with his 2021-22 season averages -- 8.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Interestingly, two-thirds of Stewart's shot attempts have come from beyond the arc thus far. Stewart's spacing ability is a logical project for Detroit and was tested throughout the preseason, but it could subtract from his overall efficiency this season.