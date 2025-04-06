Stewart amassed 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Stewart returned from a two-game suspension, moving into the starting lineup after Jalen Duren was ruled out due to a leg injury. It was just his fourth time starting this season but he certainly made the most of his opportunity. He matched his season-high with 16 points, bringing his usual tenacity on the defensive end. As long as Duren is sidelined, Stewart should continue to play a sizeable role.