Stewart posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 35 minutes during Monday's 107-103 loss to Denver.

Stewart led all Pistons in rebounds while finishing as one of five players with a double-digit point total in a double-double performance in a losing effort. Stewart has tallied a double-double on five occasions this season, including in three of his last five outings.