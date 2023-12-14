Stewart was assessed with a Flagrant Two foul and ejected from Wednesday's game versus the 76ers after shoving Patrick Beverley to the floor. Stewart will finish the game with four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes.

Stewart was ejected from Wednesday's game with 0:24 remaining in the third quarter. With Marvin Bagley (back) out, James Wiseman is Detroit's only center left to guard Joel Embiid.