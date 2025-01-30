Stewart was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Pacers with 8:45 remaining in the second quarter after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, Pat Boylan of Bally Sports Indiana reports. He recorded one point (1-2 FT) and one rebound over eight minutes.

Stewart was tossed from the contest after he shoved the Pacers' Thomas Bryant to the floor while the two were contesting a rebound. After his ejection, Stewart appeared to make a gesture of shooting a gun toward the Pacers bench and raised his middle finger to the Indiana crowd as he headed to the locker room, per Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com. Stewart will likely face a fine and a possible suspension for his actions, with official clarity on that front expected to arrive before the Pistons' next game Friday versus the Mavericks. If Stewart is suspended, Paul Reed would likely enter the rotation as starting center Jalen Duren's top backup.