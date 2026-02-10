Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Tossed vs. Hornets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart was ejected during the third quarter of Monday's game against Charlotte for his involvement in an altercation, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports. He recorded two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in 11 minutes before exiting.
Stewart appeared to get into it with Miles Bridges, and there could be additional discipline handed down after league officials review the footage further. Stewart and Jalen Duren were ejected with 7:09 remaining in the third, leaving Detroit dangerously thin in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Retreating to bench Monday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Joins starters Thursday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Across-the-board production•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Pops for 16 points in loss•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Blocks two shots in 22 minutes•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Upgraded to available•