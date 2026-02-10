Stewart was ejected during the third quarter of Monday's game against Charlotte for his involvement in an altercation, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports. He recorded two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in 11 minutes before exiting.

Stewart appeared to get into it with Miles Bridges, and there could be additional discipline handed down after league officials review the footage further. Stewart and Jalen Duren were ejected with 7:09 remaining in the third, leaving Detroit dangerously thin in the frontcourt.