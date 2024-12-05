Stewart logged two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 130-120 loss to the Celtics.

Stewart continues to produce very little, having now scored single digits in seven straight games. Although Jalen Duren has also struggled, Stewart has been unable to make the most of what could have been an unexpected opportunity. While his role should remain relatively consistent, Stewart's lack of per-minute upside will likely limit what he can deliver on a nightly basis.