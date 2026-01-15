Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Upgraded to available
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Suns.
As expected, the Pistons have upgraded Stewart from probable to available due to an illness. With Tobias Harris (hip) also cleared to play, Stewart is set to ride with the second unit. Stewart has averaged 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 22.0 minutes per contest across 23 appearances as a reserve this year.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Probable for Thursday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Sets career high in points•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Strong defensive showing Sunday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Swats five shots in loss•