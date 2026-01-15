Stewart (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Suns.

As expected, the Pistons have upgraded Stewart from probable to available due to an illness. With Tobias Harris (hip) also cleared to play, Stewart is set to ride with the second unit. Stewart has averaged 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 22.0 minutes per contest across 23 appearances as a reserve this year.