Stewart (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
As expected, Stewart has been upgraded from probable to available. However, Jalen Duren (ankle) is cleared to return following a two-game absence, so Stewart will likely revert to a reserve role. In nine games off the bench this season, Stewart has averaged 3.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 20.1 minutes per game.
