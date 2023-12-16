Stewart (shoulder) will not play in Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Stewart will miss his first game of the campaign Saturday, but he'll be considered day-to-day going forward. His next chance to play will be Monday against Atlanta. The good news for Detroit is that Marvin Bagley will be able to play through his lower back sprain. James Wiseman could also get some decent run Saturday with Stewart sidelined.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Added to injury report•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Tossed from game•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Perfect from field•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Season low in loss•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Top rebounder in double-double•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Delivers double-double Friday•