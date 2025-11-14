Stewart (ankle) is available for Friday's game against Philadelphia.

Stewart is ready to return from a three-game absence with an ankle sprain, and a significant role in the frontcourt likely awaits him. That said, the Pistons appear to be easing him back into action at least to some degree, with the 2020 first-rounder set to come off the bench in the absence of Jalen Duren (ankle), per Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News. Stewart has averaged 10.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 23.0 minutes per contest over nine games this season.