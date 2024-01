Stewart (ankle) will play Monday against the Bucks, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Stewart sprained his ankle last Wednesday and missed Saturday's loss to the Bucks. However, he'll shake off a questionable tag and suit up for Monday's rematch. Over his last three appearances, Stewart has averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks in 30.7 minutes per game.