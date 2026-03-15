Head coach JB Bickerstaff said Sunday that Stewart (calf) is without a timetable to return, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

"It's something he's been dealing with. It just had been getting worse. He gutted it out [Friday versus Memphis] and I think you could see he was favoring it late," said Bickerstaff of Stewart's calf injury. "It's something we're going to take time with." Stewart missed Sunday's loss to the Raptors, and it doesn't sound like Bickerstaff plans on having him available for Week 21. Stewart is a cut-candidate for managers currently battling through the fantasy playoffs.