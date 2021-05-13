Stewart (personal) is listed as out for Friday's game against Denver.

Stewart will be sidelined for the first time since the beginning of the season due to a personal matter. Considering that Detroit has just one more game after Friday, he may be done for the season. Across 68 games thus far, Stewart has averaged 7.9 points on 55.3 percent shooting, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest.