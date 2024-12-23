Stewart (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers.
Stewart will miss his third straight game due to a sprained left knee that he suffered against the Heat on Dec. 16. His next opportunity to play will be Thursday against Sacramento. Paul Reed will continue to serve as the Pistons' backup center behind Jalen Duren due to Stewart's injury.
