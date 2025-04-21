Stewart (knee) is out for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Monday against the Knicks, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

After leaving Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs Saturday, Stewart won't be able to suit up for the Pistons on Monday. He'll aim to return Thursday when the series heads to Detroit for Game 3. Paul Reed could enter Detroit's rotation as the backup center, and Ronald Holland may see a boost in frontcourt minutes off the bench in small-ball lineups. Jalen Duren could also see heavy playing time Monday.