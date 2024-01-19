Stewart (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Stewart tweaked his ankle during Wednesday's loss to Minnesota and didn't practice Friday, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out for Saturday's matchup. He'd been playing well, averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game across three appearances since returning from a multi-week absence due to a toe issue. In Stewart's absence, Kevin Knox, Ausar Thompson and Danilo Gallinari are candidates for increased roles.