Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Won't play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Stewart (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers.
Stewart was initially listed as doubtful and will ultimately sit out his first game of the season Sunday due to a left ankle sprain. His absence leaves backup center duties to Paul Reed and Isaac Jones behind starter Jalen Duren.