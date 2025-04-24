Stewart (knee) is out for Thursday's Game 3 against the Knicks.
Stewart will miss his second straight contest after being downgraded from questionable to out Thursday due to a right knee inflammation. Paul Reed should continue to receive increased playing time in his absence. Stewart's next chance to suit up is Sunday's Game 4 against New York.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Questionable for Game 3•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Won't play Monday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Questionable for Monday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Status uncertain for Game 2•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Leaves Game 1 early•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Off injury report for Game 1•