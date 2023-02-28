Stewart (hip) will miss Wednesday's game versus the Bulls.

Stewart is set for his second consecutive absence after sitting out Tuesday's practice, leaving the Pistons' frontcourt shorthanded with Jalen Duren (ankle) also out and Isaiah Livers (ankle) doubtful. Bojan Bogdanovic (probable with Achilles), Marvin Bagley and James Wiseman may be the primary frontcourt options Wednesday and in line for sizable workloads, while Stewart's next opportunity to suit up arrives Saturday in Cleveland.