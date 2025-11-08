Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Won't return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart (ankle) will not return to Friday's game against the Nets, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Stewart will end his evening with four points (2-2 FG), three rebounds, one assist and one turnover across nine minutes. The Pistons' next two games come as a Sunday-Monday, back-to-back set, so there's a chance Stewart will need to spend at least one more game on the inactive list. Ronald Holland started the second half of Friday's game, so he'll see a boost while Beef Stew is out.
