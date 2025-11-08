Stewart (ankle) will not return to Friday's game against the Nets, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Stewart will end his evening with four points (2-2 FG), three rebounds, one assist and one turnover across nine minutes. The Pistons' next two games come as a Sunday-Monday, back-to-back set, so there's a chance Stewart will need to spend at least one more game on the inactive list. Ronald Holland started the second half of Friday's game, so he'll see a boost while Beef Stew is out.