Stewart won't return to Monday's contest against Toronto due to a right foot sprain, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.
Stewart suffered the injury sometime during the first half of Monday's matchup. Prior to exiting, the center made his 14th straight start of the season and posted nine points, four rebounds and one block in 13 minutes.
