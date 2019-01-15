Pistons' Isaiah Whitehead: To sign two-way deal with Pistons

Whitehead agreed to a two-way contract with the Pistons on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After being drafted by the Nets in 2016, Whiteside found very little NBA success and ended up signing on with the Russian club Lokomotiv Kuban in August on 2018. Now, after parting ways with the club just over a week ago, Whitehead is going to get another chance at the NBA in Detroit. The Pistons, however, are very deep in the backcourt, so Whitehead will likely be spending majority of 2019 with the Grand Rapids Drive of the G League.