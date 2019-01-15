Pistons' Isaiah Whitehead: To sign two-way deal with Pistons
Whitehead agreed to a two-way contract with the Pistons on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
After being drafted by the Nets in 2016, Whiteside found very little NBA success and ended up signing on with the Russian club Lokomotiv Kuban in August on 2018. Now, after parting ways with the club just over a week ago, Whitehead is going to get another chance at the NBA in Detroit. The Pistons, however, are very deep in the backcourt, so Whitehead will likely be spending majority of 2019 with the Grand Rapids Drive of the G League.
More News
-
Isaiah Whitehead: Parts ways with Russian club•
-
Isaiah Whitehead: Inks deal overseas•
-
Isaiah Whitehead: Officially waived by Denver•
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Whitehead: Dealt to Denver, will be waived•
-
Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Guarantee date pushed back•
-
Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Still recovering from wrist surgery•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.