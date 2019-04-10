Pistons' Ish Smith: 22 points off bench in win
Smith recorded 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 25 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Grizzlies.
Smith's on fire to end the season, having made 23-of-41 shots over his past three games and finishing with double-figures in each. Although he's the technical backup, Smith's seen nearly an even split in minutes with Reggie Jackson over the past five games. While Smith's been given a large enough role to be fantasy relevant, he's struggled to translate his minutes into production. On the season, the veteran guard's averaging just 8.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game.
