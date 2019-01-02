Pistons' Ish Smith: Another evaluation on tap

Coach Dwane Casey said Tuesday that Smith (groin) is making good progress and will be re-evaluated next week, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Smith has been sidelined since Dec. 5 with the right adductor strain, missing 13 consecutive games as a result. Given that he has yet to resume full on-court work, it's probably safe to rule Smith out for at least four more contests, with the impending evaluation likely to provide a better idea on when he might be available for action again. Jose Calderon has been serving as the primary backup to starting point guard Reggie Jackson while Smith has been on the mend.