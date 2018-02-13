Pistons' Ish Smith: Collects 11 points Monday
Smith posted 11 points (3-8 FG, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes in Monday's 118-103 loss to the Pelicans.
With Reggie Jackson (ankle) expected back in early March, it'll be interesting to see how much of an impact Smith can make over the next few weeks to earn more minutes upon Jackson's return. Monday night proved to be a strong showing for Smith, who contributed on the boards in a big way for a guard.
More News
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Leads team in scoring versus Heat•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Will rejoin starting five Sunday•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Tallies 15 points Saturday•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Successful offensive night in win•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Scores 18 points in second start•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...