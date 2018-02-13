Pistons' Ish Smith: Collects 11 points Monday

Smith posted 11 points (3-8 FG, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes in Monday's 118-103 loss to the Pelicans.

With Reggie Jackson (ankle) expected back in early March, it'll be interesting to see how much of an impact Smith can make over the next few weeks to earn more minutes upon Jackson's return. Monday night proved to be a strong showing for Smith, who contributed on the boards in a big way for a guard.