Pistons' Ish Smith: Coming off bench Wednesday

Smith is coming off the bench for Wednesday's contest against the Jazz, James L. Edwards III of the Athletic Detroit reports. Langston Galloway will start at point guard.

It's unclear what has prompted this late switch by coach Stan Van Gundy and it's also unclear if Smith's minutes will take a significant hit as a result. The move makes him more of a risky DFS option than expected, however.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories