Pistons' Ish Smith: Continues preseason surge

Smith supplied 22 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 116-94 loss to the Raptors.

It doesn't mean anything from a fantasy perspective, but Smith was the only Piston to produce a positive Plus-Minus (Plus-7). Meanwhile, Detroit was downright dreadful with starting point guard Reggie Jackson on the court (Minus-29). If Smith keeps playing at the level we've seen thus far in the preseason and Jackson struggles like he did in 2016-17, the current backup could gain a sizable share of the minutes and prove to be the more valuable commodity in some leagues.