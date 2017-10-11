Pistons' Ish Smith: Continues preseason surge
Smith supplied 22 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 116-94 loss to the Raptors.
It doesn't mean anything from a fantasy perspective, but Smith was the only Piston to produce a positive Plus-Minus (Plus-7). Meanwhile, Detroit was downright dreadful with starting point guard Reggie Jackson on the court (Minus-29). If Smith keeps playing at the level we've seen thus far in the preseason and Jackson struggles like he did in 2016-17, the current backup could gain a sizable share of the minutes and prove to be the more valuable commodity in some leagues.
More News
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Impresses in limited action Monday•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Has positives and negatives Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Starting preseason opener•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Scores 20 points in season-ending double-double•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Nearly double-doubles in Monday's loss•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Dishes seven assists in win over Grizzlies•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...