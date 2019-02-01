Pistons' Ish Smith: Could return Saturday
Smith (groin) could return to the lineup Saturday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Coach Dwayne Casey stated that Smith, who has missed the last six games, has a chance to return either Saturday against the Clippers or Monday versus the Nuggets. The veteran guard has played in only three games since Dec. 7 due to hampering right groin soreness.
