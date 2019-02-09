Pistons' Ish Smith: Decent showing in return

Smith (rest) recorded 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes Friday against New York.

Smith was held out of Tuesday's game against the Knicks for rest purposes, but he returned to action Friday. The Wake Forest product has been unimpressive from a scoring perspective of late, although injuries have prevented him from seeing consistent playing time so far this season. Through three games in February, Smith is averaging just 4.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 assist.