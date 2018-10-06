Pistons' Ish Smith: Dishes six assists in Friday's loss
Smith supplied three points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six assists, and one rebound in 23 minutes during Friday's 117-93 loss to the Spurs.
Smith struggled mightily with his shot, though he did manage to hand out a team-high assist total. Rookie Bruce Brown, who has been making the transition to playing point guard, drew the start in place of Reggie Jackson (ankle) and could be a threat to cut into Smith's share of minutes at the position once Jackson is healthy. Smith has proven himself a reliable backup ball-handler and distributor, but he lacks three-point range and the size to defend. If injuries continue to plague Jackson, Smith should be worth a look in most leagues, but it's perhaps no longer a given that he'll hold value outside of deep leagues.
More News
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Reliable contributor all season•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Registers 15 points Monday•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Posts double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Plays 30 minutes off the bench•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Returning to reserve role Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Gets hot from field Monday•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.