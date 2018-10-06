Pistons' Ish Smith: Dishes six assists in Friday's loss

Smith supplied three points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six assists, and one rebound in 23 minutes during Friday's 117-93 loss to the Spurs.

Smith struggled mightily with his shot, though he did manage to hand out a team-high assist total. Rookie Bruce Brown, who has been making the transition to playing point guard, drew the start in place of Reggie Jackson (ankle) and could be a threat to cut into Smith's share of minutes at the position once Jackson is healthy. Smith has proven himself a reliable backup ball-handler and distributor, but he lacks three-point range and the size to defend. If injuries continue to plague Jackson, Smith should be worth a look in most leagues, but it's perhaps no longer a given that he'll hold value outside of deep leagues.